January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Sri Lanka cabinet reshuffle must not stall KKS Port, Jaffna Airport expansion: Report
- Trump and Sisi to host Gaza peace summit on Monday
- Gazette issued on revised ministerial and deputy ministerial portfolios
- Over Rs. 4 bln in assessment tax arrears in Colombo MC area - COPA
- Sri Lanka highlights investment potential during visit by US Business Think Tank delegation