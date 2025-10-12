Ceremony to hand over title deeds for 2,000 housing units to estate community underway in Bandarawela

The ceremony to award title deeds for over 2,000 housing units to the upcountry plantation community is currently underway at the Bandarawela Public Grounds under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Under the fourth phase of the 10,000-housing project implemented with Indian assistance, deeds are scheduled to be handed over to 2,000 beneficiaries during the event.

Under the theme “A Comfortable Home, A Hygienic Life,” the Government of Sri Lanka, in collaboration with the Government of India, is implementing the housing project with the aim of uplifting the living standards of the estate community.

According to the President’s Media Division, this initiative is not merely about providing homes to plantation workers — it is seen as a foundational step toward transforming them into “dignified citizens” who contribute meaningfully to the country.

Accordingly, the main goal of the project is to improve the quality of life for the upcountry estate population by providing safe, environmentally friendly homes with basic facilities. The beneficiaries have been selected through a proper and structured process.

The live broadcast of the event can be viewed above.