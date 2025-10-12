WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrives in Sri Lanka

October 12, 2025   11:10 am

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) has arrived in the island a short while ago.

Dr. Ghebreyesus arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 9:40 a.m. on a flight from Doha.

He was received by Dr. Anil Jasinghe, the Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media, at the airport’s VIP lounge.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization is scheduled to participate as the chief guest at the 78th South-East Asia Regional Health Summit being held in Colombo.

Organized by the World Health Organization, the summit is scheduled to take place in Colombo from October 13 to 15.

Health Ministers representing the countries of the South-East Asia Region are also expected to arrive in Sri Lanka to take part in the summit.

 

