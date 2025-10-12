Two dead in tragic accident in Narammala

Two individuals have died in a tragic accident that occurred in the early hours of today (12), along the Horambawa-Mavi Ela road in Alahitiyawa, Narammala.

Police stated a lorry veered off the road after the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a telephone post and a culvert.

As a result of the crash, two individuals who were traveling in the back of the lorry were thrown out of the vehicle and were fatally injured after becoming trapped underneath it.

They were pronounced dead on admission to the Narammala Hospital.

The deceased are reported to be 26 and 29 years old, residents of Vavuniya and Nedunkerny.

The bodies have been placed at the morgue of the Narammala Hospital.

The driver of the lorry has been taken into custody, and the Narammala Police are conducting further investigations.