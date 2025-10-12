The daily wage of plantation workers will be increased to Rs. 1,750 before the end of this year, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated while speaking at an event in Bandarawela.

The President made this pledge during the ceremony held to award title deeds for over 2,000 housing units to the upcountry plantation community at the Bandarawela Public Grounds.

Under the fourth phase of the 10,000-housing project implemented with Indian assistance, deeds are scheduled to be handed over to 2,000 beneficiaries during the event.