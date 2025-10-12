PM Harini lands in Beijing ahead of Global Leaders Meeting on Women

PM Harini lands in Beijing ahead of Global Leaders Meeting on Women

October 12, 2025   01:22 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has landed in Beijing, China today for an official visit to attend the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women 2025, upon the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

On her arrival, she was welcomed by Cao Shumin, the Minister of the National Radio and Television Administration, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement.

During the first day’s programme, the Prime Minister visited the Forbidden City and the Great Wall of China. The Forbidden City (Palace Museum), a UNESCO World Heritage Site, showcases imperial architecture and nationally curated collections.

The Great Wall, also a UNESCO site, stands as a symbol of China’s historical ingenuity and ongoing conservation efforts.

In the coming days, the Prime Minister will attend the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women 2025 and hold high-level bilateral meetings, including with President Xi Jinping and the Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Li Qiang, the office stated further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Financial system stability expected to be maintained - CBSL report (English)

Financial system stability expected to be maintained - CBSL report (English)

Education reforms to ensure that aesthetics occupy central place in child's development - PM (English)

Education reforms to ensure that aesthetics occupy central place in child's development - PM (English)

PUCSL to announce final decision on proposed electricity tariff revision on Oct. 14 (English)

PUCSL to announce final decision on proposed electricity tariff revision on Oct. 14 (English)

President assures security of investments during meeting with US business delegation (English)

President assures security of investments during meeting with US business delegation (English)

Trump threatens to impose additional 100% tariff on China: How will this impact Sri Lanka?

Trump threatens to impose additional 100% tariff on China: How will this impact Sri Lanka?

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin