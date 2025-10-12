PM Harini lands in Beijing ahead of Global Leaders Meeting on Women

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has landed in Beijing, China today for an official visit to attend the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women 2025, upon the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

On her arrival, she was welcomed by Cao Shumin, the Minister of the National Radio and Television Administration, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement.

During the first day’s programme, the Prime Minister visited the Forbidden City and the Great Wall of China. The Forbidden City (Palace Museum), a UNESCO World Heritage Site, showcases imperial architecture and nationally curated collections.

The Great Wall, also a UNESCO site, stands as a symbol of China’s historical ingenuity and ongoing conservation efforts.

In the coming days, the Prime Minister will attend the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women 2025 and hold high-level bilateral meetings, including with President Xi Jinping and the Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Li Qiang, the office stated further.