Circular issued to Magistrates concerning detention of prisoners and suspects

A notice has been issued to magistrates by the Judicial Service Commission instructing them to refrain from issuing orders for suspects or prisoners to be detained in special prisons.

Furthermore, the Judicial Service Commission has also stated that no orders should be made to provide special protection to any suspect or prisoner.

The Commission has issued a circular outlining how magistrates should act when issuing court orders regarding suspects held on remand or prisoners serving sentences, particularly in special circumstances.

This new circular, which updates the one issued on May 11, 2012, has been issued by the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission, Prasanna Alwis.

The circular states that magistrates should not issue orders for any suspect or prisoner to be taken from prison to their residences or other locations to attend special family occasions or for any other purpose during their time in custody.

Even in the case of funerals of close relatives, the transport of suspects or prisoners to required locations must be carried out under the direction of the prison authorities and in accordance with the orders and regulations of the Department of Prisons.

Additionally, the circular further states that when requests are made for suspects or prisoners to receive medical treatment, such requests should be referred to the prison medical officer.