Magistrate orders CCTV review over alleged police assault on lawyer at Mount Lavinia court

The Additional Magistrate of Mount Lavinia has ordered further investigations using CCTV footage from within the court premises in connection with an incident where a police officer allegedly assaulted a lawyer.

According to a complaint, the incident occurred on October 10, during an attempt to move the lawyer’s car from the premises. It is alleged that a police officer assaulted the lawyer during the altercation. The Mount Lavinia Police subsequently arrested the officer in question based on the complaint.

The officer was remanded by court until Monday (13).

Meanwhile, police have also launched a separate investigation into an allegation that a senior lawyer, who accompanied the assaulted attorney, verbally abused and threatened the police officer involved in the incident.

Authorities claim this conduct may constitute obstruction of duty of a police officer.