Father arrested for attempting to shoot his son in Arachchikattuwa

An individual has been taken into custody by the Arachchikattuwa Police for allegedly attempting to shoot his son with a pistol.

The arrest was made during a police operation launched in response to a phone call reporting an armed individual in Arachchikattuwa. During the search, the suspect was found in possession of a pistol and was immediately apprehended, police stated.

According to reports, the suspect had abandoned his family approximately 35 years ago and relocated to another area. At the time of his departure, his son was only four years old.

The reason for the attempted shooting has not yet been determined, and further investigations are ongoing.

The firearm recovered is said to be a locally manufactured pistol, and the suspect has informed police that it was given to him around 15 years ago by an individual residing in Arachchikattuwa.

The suspect, along with the weapon, is expected to be produced before the Chilaw Magistrate’s Court.