SLBFE expands investigations into foreign employment fraudsters

October 12, 2025   05:49 pm

The Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau (SLBFE) has requested the general public to provide information regarding fraudulent foreign employment agencies or individuals to its Special Investigation Division.

The Bureau further informed that such information can be conveyed to the police unit established within the Special Investigation Division via the telephone number 0112 882228.

It has been reported that the police unit has already received a large number of complaints regarding foreign employment fraud and investigative officers have launched extensive operations to apprehend those involved.

Within the past two days, two individuals including a woman who had obtained money claiming to provide foreign employment have been taken into custody.

Among them is a female who received Rs. 800,000 from another woman in Kiribathgoda claiming to offer employment in Dubai and another individual who conducted a recruitment interview for illegal foreign employment at a hotel in Kurunegala.

