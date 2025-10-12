Pakistan PM vows strong response after Afghanistan claims killing 58 soldiers

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned what he called Afghanistan’s “provocations” along the border and promised a “strong and effective response” after Afghan officials claimed to have killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in overnight clashes.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghan forces had carried out “retaliatory and successful operations,” capturing 25 Pakistani army posts and leaving 58 soldiers dead and 30 wounded. Pakistan has not confirmed these figures.

In a statement cited by Reuters, Sharif praised Pakistan’s armed forces for what he called a “robust and professional response” to the attacks.

“We take great pride in the professional excellence of our armed forces,” Sharif said. “Under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army gave a firm reply to Afghanistan’s aggression and destroyed several of their posts. There will be no compromise on Pakistan’s defence.”

Sharif said Pakistan “knows how to protect every inch of its territory” and would respond decisively to any act of aggression.

Afghan officials, meanwhile, accused Pakistan of bombing the capital, Kabul, and a market in the country’s east earlier in the week. Islamabad has not officially acknowledged the airstrikes. Mujahid told reporters that Afghanistan’s borders were “under complete control” and warned that any future violations would be met with a strong response.

Following the clashes, Reuters reported that Pakistan closed all major border crossings with Afghanistan, including the Torkham and Chaman routes.

The two countries share a 2,611-kilometre border known as the Durand Line, which Afghanistan has never formally recognised. Relations have been tense since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of allowing militant groups to operate from Afghan soil. The Taliban denies this.

Sharif reiterated that Pakistan had given evidence to Kabul about the presence of such groups.

“These terrorist organisations use Afghan territory to attack Pakistan,” he said. “We urge the Taliban authorities to ensure their soil is not used against us.”

The latest border clashes mark one of the most serious confrontations between the two neighbours since the Taliban takeover, further straining ties in a volatile region.

