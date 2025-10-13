Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

October 13, 2025   06:28 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Northwestern provinces and in Mannar district, today (13), the Department of Meteorology said.  

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other areas after 1.00 p.m. 

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces during the morning, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Over Rs. 4 billion in unpaid assessment taxes within Colombo MC area - COPA reveals (English)

Over Rs. 4 billion in unpaid assessment taxes within Colombo MC area - COPA reveals (English)

Over Rs. 4 billion in unpaid assessment taxes within Colombo MC area - COPA reveals (English)

Daily wage of plantation workers will be increased to Rs. 1,750 before year-end: President (English)

Daily wage of plantation workers will be increased to Rs. 1,750 before year-end: President (English)

Theatrics of anti-corruption will never alleviate poverty in Sri Lanka - Dilith (English)

Theatrics of anti-corruption will never alleviate poverty in Sri Lanka - Dilith (English)

Ministry Secretary responds to allegations of CWC over deeds for estate workers (English)

Ministry Secretary responds to allegations of CWC over deeds for estate workers (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Financial system stability expected to be maintained - CBSL report (English)

Financial system stability expected to be maintained - CBSL report (English)

Education reforms to ensure that aesthetics occupy central place in child's development - PM (English)

Education reforms to ensure that aesthetics occupy central place in child's development - PM (English)

PUCSL to announce final decision on proposed electricity tariff revision on Oct. 14 (English)

PUCSL to announce final decision on proposed electricity tariff revision on Oct. 14 (English)