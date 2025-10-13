Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Northwestern provinces and in Mannar district, today (13), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other areas after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces during the morning, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.