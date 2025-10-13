Police seek to arrest senior attorney over incident at Mount Lavinia court premises

Police officers have visited the residence of the senior attorney connected to the incident in which a police officer allegedly assaulted an attorney within the Mount Lavinia court premises, in order to arrest him.

According to police sources, steps are being taken to arrest the senior attorney for allegedly verbally abusing and threatening the police officer involved in the incident.

In response to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, the Police Media Division stated that the senior attorney was not present at his residence in Boralesgamuwa when officers arrived to make the arrest.

An allegation was made that a police officer assaulted a lawyer in an incident during an attempt to move the lawyer’s car from the premises, on 10 October 2025. It is alleged that a police officer had assaulted the lawyer during the altercation.

At the time, a video circulating on social media showed the assaulted attorney, together with another senior attorney, verbally abusing the police constable involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Police Media Division has also issued a statement regarding the incident.

The statement clarifies that a false claim is being circulated on social media, alleging that the senior attorney had directly contacted the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and influenced the arrest of the police officer involved in the incident.

It is reported that the video footage contains statements such as:

‘‘Priyantha was in my junior badge...’’ and ‘‘Tell Priyantha to contact me.”

However, the Police Media Division has clarified that no telephone conversation took place between the senior attorney and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding the incident.

According to the statement, upon learning of the incident, the IGP instructed the SSP in charge of the Mount Lavinia Division and the Mount Lavinia HQI to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

It further emphasized that no directive was issued at any point to arrest the police officer involved.

The police added that by the time the IGP contacted the relevant officers over the phone, the police officer in question had already been arrested and produced before the court.

The trial pertaining to the incident is scheduled to reconvene today (13).