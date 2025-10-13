Two killed in separate road accidents

Two individuals have died in separate road accidents reported in Pooneryn and Hungama areas yesterday (12), police stated.

Accordingly, a person who was traveling on the road near the 20th kilometer post on the Paranthan Pooneryn main road in the Pooneryn police division has been struck by a vehicle.

Police stated that the vehicle involved fled the scene following the accident, and the individual struck has succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased in the incident has been identified as an 82-year-old resident of the Pooneryn area.

The Pooneryn Police have launched an investigation to locate and apprehend the vehicle and driver responsible for the hit-and-run accident.

Meanwhile, last evening, a three-wheeler travelling from Hungama towards Tangalle has collided head-on with a cab that travelled from the opposite direction in the Bata atha area on the Tissa-Matara main road in the Hungama police division.

The driver of the three-wheeler, the driver of the cab and a woman who travelled in the cab sustained serious injuries in the accident and the three-wheeler driver after being admitted to the Ranna Rural Hospital succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased in the incident has been identified as a 33-year-old resident of Ranna area.