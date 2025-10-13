Foreign remittances reach $695 million in September

October 13, 2025   09:25 am

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has stated that Sri Lankan migrant workers sent a total of US $695.7 million in remittances to the country in September this year.

This has been revealed in the latest report released by the CBSL.

According to the report, foreign remittances received in the same month last year amounted to US $555.6 million.

Accordingly, foreign remittances received in September this year are US $140.1 million higher than in September of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the CBSL stated that the country has received US $5,811.7 million in foreign remittances from 01 January to date this year.

The amount of foreign remittances received during the same period last year was US $4,843.8 million, marking an increase of US $967.9 million in remittances received during the same period this year.

The report also states that tourism earning were recorded as US $182.9 million in September 2025.

The CBSL report also highlighted that US $182.9 million was earned as tourism income from 01 January to 30 September this year.

