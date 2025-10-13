34-year-old hacked to death by brother in Kurunegala

A person has been hacked to death with a sharp weapon allegedly by his own brother in the Galgamuwa area of Kurunegala.

The victim, who sustained critical injuries in the incident, had succumbed to his injuries while being admitted to the Kurunegala Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 34-year old resident of Kuda Galgamuwa area in Papolewela, police said.

The investigations have revealed that the deceased had been consuming alcohol with a group at his brother’s house during which an argument had escalated and the brother allegedly attacked him with a sword.

The suspect has been arrested and Kurunegala Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.