Police officer arrested over Mt. Lavinia court incident granted bail

October 13, 2025   11:17 am

A Police Constable who was arrested and remanded after allegedly assaulting an attorney within the premises of the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court on Friday (10) has been granted bail, a short while ago. 

Accordingly, the police officer has been released on two sureties of Rs. 100,000 each.

The police informed the court through an additional ‘B report’ that Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake had used abusive language towards the police constable at the time of the incident.

The police further stated that Gunaratne has not yet appeared in court or provided a statement to the police regarding the matter.

