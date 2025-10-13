Sri Lanka calls for global investment partnerships ahead of Economic and Investment Summit 2025

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra called for international business and investment partnership to be enabled during the Sri Lanka Economic and Investment Summit 2025 to be held in Colombo in December this year.

At a hybrid briefing session on Friday 10 October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment & Tourism and the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce joined hands to engage the Diplomatic community, seeking their involved partnership for the “Sri Lanka Economic and Investment Summit 2025” to be held in Colombo on 2nd and 3rd December 2025 in Colombo.

The Summit aims to strengthen international partnerships through private sector engagement, at a defining moment in Sri Lanka’s economic journey marked by resilience, reform, and renewed momentum, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said.

The hybrid session which included the Diplomatic Missions in Colombo and Missions concurrently accredited was presided over Deputy Minister Arun Hemachandra with Mr. Krishan Balendra Chairman, Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC) leading the Chamber team.

The Deputy Minister, highlighted the opportunity for business partnerships to be enabled at the Summit arising from the country’s remarkable post-crisis recovery with sustained economic growth, improved reserves, and strong reform momentum.

He positioned the country as a stable, strategic investment hub, inviting international partners to engage in long-term, high-impact economic collaboration across key growth sectors and pointed to the opportunity the December event in Colombo provides for such collaboration, the Ministry stated.

Mr. Krishan Balendra, Chairman of the CCC, described the Summit as a high-impact platform for investment dialogue, showcasing reforms and sector opportunities. He urged diplomatic missions to mobilize foreign investor delegations and amplify Sri Lanka’s message as Asia’s next emerging opportunity. The Chamber’s Secretary General, Mr. Buwanekabahu Perera, framed the Summit as a confidence-building event, connecting policy, private sector readiness, and global interest.

He affirmed the Chamber’s commitment to working closely with the Diplomatic Missions to facilitate participation and promote Sri Lanka as a credible gateway for trade and investment, the statement added.

According to the statement, the briefing is part of a joint collaborative process launched by the Ministry and the Chamber, Sri Lanka Missions overseas and overseas partner Chambers of the CCC. These processes are key enablers for international engagement at the Summit, reinforcing Sri Lanka’s attraction for strong global partnerships in business and investment.

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry look forward to welcoming diverse business delegations and investors to the event in Colombo in December.