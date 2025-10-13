PM Harini reaffirms Sri Lankas commitment to advancing womens rights and equality

October 13, 2025   12:32 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that Sri Lanka reaffirms its commitment to advancing the rights and well-being of women and girls, and to translating principles into practical action for equality and dignity.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while attending the Opening Ceremony of the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women 2025, held at the China National Convention Center (CNCC) in Beijing on 13 October, upon the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of China, the PM’s Office said.

On her arrival at the CNCC, the Prime Minister was welcomed by President Xi Jinping and First Lady Madam Peng Liyuan. Following President Xi’s welcome address, Heads of State and Government delivered their remarks, including the address by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Addressing the forum the Prime Minister stated;

“Nearly thirty years after the 1995 World Conference on Women in Beijing and the Beijing Platform for Action, we still draw on that comprehensive framework for gender equality. We have made real progress: female literacy has risen, maternal mortality has nearly halved, and global life expectancy has increased from 69 years in 1995 to 76 years in 2023. Yet serious gaps remain: women’s labour-force participation stands at just 48.7% compared with 73% for men; women account for only about 35% of graduates in science and technology; 47.8 million more women than men face moderate or severe food insecurity; and movement toward political parity is far too slow. All-round development of women is, therefore, a holistic process across education, health, the economy, politics, society, and culture and it demands our continued commitment.”

The Prime Minister further emphasised Sri Lanka’s national commitments, including increasing women’s participation in leadership and decision-making to ensure meaningful representation at every level, and implementing the National Policy on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment and the National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (2023–2027), in line with CEDAW and UNSCR 1325. 

She affirmed Sri Lanka’s resolve to ensure that women from diverse social backgrounds, including those from working-class and marginalised communities, are represented across all sectors, the statement added. 

After the Opening Ceremony, the Prime Minister attended the official banquet hosted by President Xi Jinping and First Lady Madam Peng Liyuan at the CNCC.

