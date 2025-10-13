Trump arrives in Israel as Hamas begins releasing hostages

US President Donald Trump has touched down in Tel Aviv as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire reached a pivotal point on Monday (Oct 13).

Hamas has handed over the first batch of seven surviving Israeli hostages. This will soon be followed by the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Trump is expected to meet the families of the hostages and address the Israeli parliament, before heading to Egypt for a peace summit.

While major questions remain about the future of Hamas and Gaza, the deal offers a glimmer of hope towards resolving the deadliest war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group.

Source: CNA

- Agencies