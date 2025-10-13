All 20 living Israeli hostages released by Hamas

October 13, 2025   01:38 pm

The Israeli military has just confirmed that the second group of living Israeli hostages have been transferred to the Red Cross.

The 13 hostages are now on their way to Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency forces in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier this morning, Hamas already released seven people as its first batch of hostage release.

Accordingly, all of the living Israeli hostages have now been released by Hamas.

The bodies of the deceased hostages will be handed over later, the armed Palestinian group Hamas noted.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry named the seven captives released earlier today:

Eitan Abraham Mor, 25
Gali Berman, 28
Ziv Berman, 28
Omri Miran, 48
Alon Ohel, 24
Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 24
Matan Angrest, 22

The Israeli military also released the first pictures of some of the hostages who were freed from Hamas and received by the Israel Defense Forces this morning.

The images show Alon Ohel meeting Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip after being released, as well as twin brothers Gali and Ziv Berman embracing.

Gali Berman and Guy Gilboa-Dala are also seen meeting Israeli soldiers in Gaza this morning.

As well as the release of Israeli hostages, it is expected the release of 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 detainees from Gaza, including 22 children, in the coming hours.

The names of the prisoners to be released were published by Israel’s justice ministry on Friday.

Dozens of families have been waiting since the early morning hours outside the prison for the release of their relatives. According to the plan, about 100 prisoners are to be released to the West Bank, with others set for deportation to Gaza or Egypt, and a small number to be released into East Jerusalem.

- Agencies

