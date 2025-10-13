BMD certificate system, e-revenue license system and several online government services disrupted due to Lanka Government Cloud outage

Due to a disruption in the Lanka Government Cloud (LGC), several online services managed by various government organizations have been temporarily affected, the Information Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) stated.

These include the Birth, Marriage, and Death (BMD) Certificate System of the Registrar General’s Department, the e-Revenue License System (eRL 2.0) of the Provincial Departments of Motor Traffic (except the Western Province), the Police Clearance System of the Department of Police, Country of Origin Certificate Issuance Online System of Department of Commerce and some of the websites including those of the Department of Meteorology, Registrar of Companies, and Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standards Board.

Engineers from the Information Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) and the service provider are actively working to restore the cloud services as quickly as possible, the ICTA noted.

Meanwhile, the Registrar General’s Department has announced that certificate copies could be obtained manually from the Divisional Secretariat that issued the original certificate.

All stakeholder organizations including the Department of Police have been duly notified of the progress of rectification.

While restoration of LGC services are being given highest priority, existing capacity and operational constraints are expected to be released through the ongoing execution of the next phase of LGC expansion which commenced in October 2025, the ICTA added.

The ICTA said it regrets the inconvenience caused to the general public and to institutions hosted on the LGC, and reiterated that all efforts are being expended to restore online services to their full capacity as soon as feasible.