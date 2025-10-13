Ex-President Sirisena questioned for five hours by Bribery Commission

Former President Maithripala Sirisena appeared before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) this morning (13).

The former President left the Commission around 2:00 p.m., after providing a statement that lasted approximately five hours, Ada Derana reporter said.

The former President was summoned to record a statement regarding a financial fraud that had allegedly taken place about 15 years ago at an institution affiliated with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.