Benjamin Netanyahu to attend summit in Egypt with Donald Trump
October 13, 2025 03:04 pm
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend Monday’s summit on ending the Gaza war in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, an Egyptian presidential spokesperson said.
“Both Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take part in the peace summit to solidify the agreement to end the war in Gaza and reaffirm their commitment to it,” the spokesperson said.
- Agencies