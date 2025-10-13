Advisory issued for severe lightning

Advisory issued for severe lightning

October 13, 2025   03:56 pm

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in several provinces and districts.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in the North-central, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and Matara, Hambantota, Gampaha, Mannar and Vavuniya districts, the department stated.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

Accordingly, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The general public has also been requested to seek shelter, preferably indoors, to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms, and also to refrain from using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

For emergency assistance, the public has been requested to contact local disaster management authorities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Over Rs. 4 billion in unpaid assessment taxes within Colombo MC area - COPA reveals (English)

Over Rs. 4 billion in unpaid assessment taxes within Colombo MC area - COPA reveals (English)

Daily wage of plantation workers will be increased to Rs. 1,750 before year-end: President (English)

Daily wage of plantation workers will be increased to Rs. 1,750 before year-end: President (English)

Theatrics of anti-corruption will never alleviate poverty in Sri Lanka - Dilith (English)

Theatrics of anti-corruption will never alleviate poverty in Sri Lanka - Dilith (English)

Ministry Secretary responds to allegations of CWC over deeds for estate workers (English)

Ministry Secretary responds to allegations of CWC over deeds for estate workers (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Financial system stability expected to be maintained - CBSL report (English)

Financial system stability expected to be maintained - CBSL report (English)

Education reforms to ensure that aesthetics occupy central place in child's development - PM (English)

Education reforms to ensure that aesthetics occupy central place in child's development - PM (English)