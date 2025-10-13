Israel to nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize next year

Calling US President Donald Trump the “President of peace”, Israeli Parliament Speaker Amir Ohana today announced that he will rally support across the world to submit Trump’s candidacy for a Nobel Peace Prize next year.

Speaking for over 20 minutes, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana calls US President Donald Trump a “colossus who will be enshrined in the pantheon of history,” declaring that the Jewish people will remember him “thousands of years from now.”

Reciting the blessing to be said upon seeing a king, Ohana thanks Trump for visiting Israel and recites a list of his accomplishments, from recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the US embassy to the city to brokering the Abraham Accords and striking the Iranian nuclear program during this summer’s war.

“Mr. President, you stand before the people of Israel not as another American president, but as a giant of Jewish history — one for whom we must look back, two and a half millennia into the mists of time to find a parallel, in Cyrus the Great,” Ohana says, referring to an ancient Persian king who allowed the Jews to return from exile in Babylonia and rebuild their Temple in Jerusalem.

What the world needs now is not appeasers who feed the crocodile in the hope that they will be eaten last — like the kind we have seen recently at the UN General Assembly,” Ohana states, referring to recent declarations of recognition of a Palestinian state.

“What the world needs now are more leaders who are brave, resolute, strong, and bold. The world needs more Trumps,” he continues, declaring that “there was not a single person on this planet who did more than you to advance peace.”

Insisting that Trump, “more than any other individual,” is deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize, Ohana says that he and House Speaker Mike Johnson “will rally speakers and presidents of parliaments from around the world to submit your candidacy” for 2026.

“America first but not America alone,” he says.

Switching to Hebrew, Ohana praises Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing White House special envoy Witkoff, who recently praised Netanyahu for making “very difficult decisions” and said that “we wouldn’t have reached this point if Prime Minister Netanyahu hadn’t acted the way he did.”

Ohana’s address is followed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will then hand the rostrum to opposition leader Yair Lapid before Trump addresses the plenum.

Trump was initially scheduled to leave Israel 30 minutes ago to travel to Egypt, where world leaders are already convening for a peace summit.

- Agencies