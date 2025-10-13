Israel to nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize next year

Israel to nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize next year

October 13, 2025   04:07 pm

Calling US President Donald Trump the “President of peace”, Israeli Parliament Speaker Amir Ohana today announced that he will rally support across the world to submit Trump’s candidacy for a Nobel Peace Prize next year.

Speaking for over 20 minutes, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana calls US President Donald Trump a “colossus who will be enshrined in the pantheon of history,” declaring that the Jewish people will remember him “thousands of years from now.”

Reciting the blessing to be said upon seeing a king, Ohana thanks Trump for visiting Israel and recites a list of his accomplishments, from recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the US embassy to the city to brokering the Abraham Accords and striking the Iranian nuclear program during this summer’s war.

“Mr. President, you stand before the people of Israel not as another American president, but as a giant of Jewish history — one for whom we must look back, two and a half millennia into the mists of time to find a parallel, in Cyrus the Great,” Ohana says, referring to an ancient Persian king who allowed the Jews to return from exile in Babylonia and rebuild their Temple in Jerusalem.

What the world needs now is not appeasers who feed the crocodile in the hope that they will be eaten last — like the kind we have seen recently at the UN General Assembly,” Ohana states, referring to recent declarations of recognition of a Palestinian state.

“What the world needs now are more leaders who are brave, resolute, strong, and bold. The world needs more Trumps,” he continues, declaring that “there was not a single person on this planet who did more than you to advance peace.”
Insisting that Trump, “more than any other individual,” is deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize, Ohana says that he and House Speaker Mike Johnson “will rally speakers and presidents of parliaments from around the world to submit your candidacy” for 2026.

“America first but not America alone,” he says.

Switching to Hebrew, Ohana praises Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing White House special envoy Witkoff, who recently praised Netanyahu for making “very difficult decisions” and said that “we wouldn’t have reached this point if Prime Minister Netanyahu hadn’t acted the way he did.”

Ohana’s address is followed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will then hand the rostrum to opposition leader Yair Lapid before Trump addresses the plenum.

Trump was initially scheduled to leave Israel 30 minutes ago to travel to Egypt, where world leaders are already convening for a peace summit.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Over Rs. 4 billion in unpaid assessment taxes within Colombo MC area - COPA reveals (English)

Over Rs. 4 billion in unpaid assessment taxes within Colombo MC area - COPA reveals (English)

Daily wage of plantation workers will be increased to Rs. 1,750 before year-end: President (English)

Daily wage of plantation workers will be increased to Rs. 1,750 before year-end: President (English)

Theatrics of anti-corruption will never alleviate poverty in Sri Lanka - Dilith (English)

Theatrics of anti-corruption will never alleviate poverty in Sri Lanka - Dilith (English)

Ministry Secretary responds to allegations of CWC over deeds for estate workers (English)

Ministry Secretary responds to allegations of CWC over deeds for estate workers (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Financial system stability expected to be maintained - CBSL report (English)

Financial system stability expected to be maintained - CBSL report (English)

Education reforms to ensure that aesthetics occupy central place in child's development - PM (English)

Education reforms to ensure that aesthetics occupy central place in child's development - PM (English)