New Secretary appointed to Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply

Eng. L. Kumudu Lal Bogahawatta has been appointed as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Housing, Construction, and Water Supply.

The letter of appointment was handed over to him this morning (13) at the Presidential Secretariat by Presidential Secretary Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

At the time of his new appointment, Bogahawatta was serving as the Chairman of the Urban Development Authority.

The appointment follows the recent Cabinet reshuffle carried out by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, under which Dr. H.M. Susil Ranasinghe was appointed as the Minister of Housing, Construction, and Water Supply.