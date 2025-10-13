New Secretary appointed to Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply

New Secretary appointed to Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply

October 13, 2025   04:26 pm

Eng. L. Kumudu Lal Bogahawatta has been appointed as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Housing, Construction, and Water Supply.

The letter of appointment was handed over to him this morning (13) at the Presidential Secretariat by Presidential Secretary Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

At the time of his new appointment, Bogahawatta was serving as the Chairman of the Urban Development Authority.

The appointment follows the recent Cabinet reshuffle carried out by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, under which Dr. H.M. Susil Ranasinghe was appointed as the Minister of Housing, Construction, and Water Supply.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Over Rs. 4 billion in unpaid assessment taxes within Colombo MC area - COPA reveals (English)

Over Rs. 4 billion in unpaid assessment taxes within Colombo MC area - COPA reveals (English)

Daily wage of plantation workers will be increased to Rs. 1,750 before year-end: President (English)

Daily wage of plantation workers will be increased to Rs. 1,750 before year-end: President (English)

Theatrics of anti-corruption will never alleviate poverty in Sri Lanka - Dilith (English)

Theatrics of anti-corruption will never alleviate poverty in Sri Lanka - Dilith (English)

Ministry Secretary responds to allegations of CWC over deeds for estate workers (English)

Ministry Secretary responds to allegations of CWC over deeds for estate workers (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Financial system stability expected to be maintained - CBSL report (English)

Financial system stability expected to be maintained - CBSL report (English)

Education reforms to ensure that aesthetics occupy central place in child's development - PM (English)

Education reforms to ensure that aesthetics occupy central place in child's development - PM (English)