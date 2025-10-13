Netanyahu nominates Israels greatest friend Donald Trump for countrys highest award

October 13, 2025   04:41 pm

Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that he has submitted Donald Trump’s nomination to be the first non-Israeli recipient of the Israel Prize - the country’s highest award.

Speaking in Israeli Parliament, Benjamin Netanyahu even joked about the Nobel Peace Prize after the US president wasn’t given the award last week, but Netanyahu tells him “you’ll get it”.

“I want you to get the Israel Prize, our highest award to our greatest friend,” he says.

“When others were weak, you were strong. When others were fearful, you were bold. When others abandoned us, you stood by our side.

“On behalf of the government and people of Israel, I thank you for your extraordinary friendship, thank you for helping bring our hostages home, thank you for supporting Israel’s march to victory and thank you for paving a path to peace.”

- Agencies

