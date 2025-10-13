Donald Trump touts dawn of a new Middle East in address to Israeli parliament

US President Donald Trump has told cheering Israeli lawmakers that “this is the historic dawn of a new Middle East”, after helping to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

During the first such address by a US president since 2008, Trump said Monday was a “day of profound joy” after “two harrowing years”.

Trump’s address to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, comes on the day that the last 20 living hostages held in the Palestinian enclave were released by Hamas.

Israel is releasing 250 Palestinian prisoners and more than 1,700 other Palestinians detained during the two-year military operations in Gaza.

During a whirlwind trip to the region, Trump is also expected to attend a peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other world leaders.

After hearing politicians’ chants of “Trump, Trump, Trump” in the Knesset, the American president said the occasion would represent “not only the end of a war” but also the possibility of a new age for “what will soon be a magnificent region”.

Trump’s suggestion that the region was on the dawn of a new era echoed the words he used when Israel signed landmark deals with several Arab states during his first presidency.

Trump was introduced to parliament by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who saluted his counterpart’s various acts of solidarity with Israel.

Trump was the “greatest friend” Israel had ever had in the White House, Netanyahu said.

“Everything changed” in the American attitude to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza when Trump was re-elected as US president last year, Netanyahu added.

The Israeli prime minister thanked Trump for his “unremitting help” in securing the return of the remaining hostages - part of a group of 251 people seized during the 7 October 2023 attacks in southern Israel by Hamas.

Trump went on to offer a tribute of his own to his counterpart, saying: “He’s not the easiest guy to deal with, but that’s what makes him great.”

Earlier, the US president declared the “war is over” in Gaza, after two years of fighting, as he flew to the region from the US on board Air Force One.

The ceasefire in Gaza took effect on Friday morning after Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of Trump’s 20-point peace plan. The next phases are still to be negotiated.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One that the ceasefire would hold, and that a “board of peace” he is due to head would quickly be set up to administer the territory.

In his remarks to parliament, Netanyahu said he was “committed to this peace”.

Also welcomed to the Knesset alongside Trump were other key US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The names of Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner received particularly loud cheers from Israeli MPs, for their own roles in brokering the ceasefire. Kushner was accompanied by his wife Ivanka Trump.

Members of Trump’s audience wore red caps. Instead of Trump’s signature slogan “Make America Great Again”, they read “Trump the Peace President”.

Trump was told by the parliamentary speaker that there was “no-one” more deserving of next year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

But some Israeli lawmakers who want the war in Gaza to continue did not attend.

Source: BBC

- Agencies