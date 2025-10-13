Sri Lanka remains committed to working closely with BIMSTEC: FM

Sri Lanka remains committed to working closely with the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to harness the potential of science, technology and innovation for regional prosperity and resilience, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath has stated.

He made this remark during a meeting with the Secretary General of BIMSTEC, Indra Mani Pandey held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs premises.

The Foreign Minister said the two parties held productive discussions on the progress of ongoing BIMSTEC initiatives and explored ways to further strengthen regional cooperation under the BIMSTEC framework.

Minister Vijitha Herath noted that as the lead country for Science, Technology and Innovation, Sri Lanka has made notable progress in its sub-sectors, in particular in Technology, Health, and Human Resource Development, contributing to the collective advancement of the entire region.