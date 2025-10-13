Health Minister elected chair of WHOs 78th South-East Asia Regional Committee session

Health Minister elected chair of WHOs 78th South-East Asia Regional Committee session

October 13, 2025   06:28 pm

The 78th session of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Committee for South-East Asia got underway in Colombo today (13), with Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa elected as chairman for a one-year term.

In a press release, Minister Jayatissa said the three-day session, which will conclude on Oct. 15, marks a significant milestone for Sri Lanka as the host nation.

The event is attended by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia Katerina Böhm, health ministers from eight member states, ambassadors from two nations, and other WHO experts, the press release said.

The meeting will focus on shaping the region’s health agenda for the upcoming year. Delegates are expected to consider new proposals to address key public health challenges, assess progress on previous resolutions, and renew their commitment to promoting and protecting the health and well-being of people across the region, the ministry said.

Revitalizing efforts to achieve health-related sustainable development goals will also be among the main priorities discussed during the session, the Health Ministry said.

