PM Harini meets Chinas top political advisor in Beijing

October 13, 2025   06:58 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women has held discussions with China’s top political advisor Wang Huning today (13).

During the meeting, Prime Minister Amarasuriya congratulated China on the successful hosting of the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women.

She said Sri Lanka highly values its relations with China and is willing to work with China to deepen practical cooperation in economy, education, tourism and other fields, and elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

Meanwhile, Wang, the chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said China is willing to work with Sri Lanka to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries’ heads of state and deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Wang added that the National Committee of the CPPCC is willing to make active contributions to this end.

