Three vendors fined by Ratnapura and Matugama courts for selling goods at inflated prices

October 13, 2025   07:55 pm

Three vendors who pleaded guilty to selling goods at inflated prices have been fined today (13) by the Ratnapura and Matugama Magistrate Courts.

The management of a supermarket located in Idangoda, Kiriella was fined Rs. 210,000 by the Ratnapura Magistrate Court for selling a kilogram of Keeri Samba rice at Rs. 295.

In another case, a restaurant in Kudugal Watta, Ratnapura was fined Rs. 100,000 by the same court for selling a 500ml bottled water, marked with a price of Rs. 70, at Rs. 100.

Meanwhile, a retail shop in Matugama was fined Rs. 100,000 by the Matugama Magistrate’s Court for selling Keeri Samba rice at Rs. 310 per kilogram.

