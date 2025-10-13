Three vendors fined by Ratnapura and Matugama courts for selling goods at inflated prices

Three vendors who pleaded guilty to selling goods at inflated prices have been fined today (13) by the Ratnapura and Matugama Magistrate Courts.

The management of a supermarket located in Idangoda, Kiriella was fined Rs. 210,000 by the Ratnapura Magistrate Court for selling a kilogram of Keeri Samba rice at Rs. 295.

In another case, a restaurant in Kudugal Watta, Ratnapura was fined Rs. 100,000 by the same court for selling a 500ml bottled water, marked with a price of Rs. 70, at Rs. 100.

Meanwhile, a retail shop in Matugama was fined Rs. 100,000 by the Matugama Magistrate’s Court for selling Keeri Samba rice at Rs. 310 per kilogram.