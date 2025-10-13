President Trump lands in Egypt for peace summit

United States President Donald Trump landed in Egypt on Monday, where he will attend the Gaza ceasefire summit in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, according to the White House.

Earlier today, the US president visited Israel and attended a session of that country’s parliament, the Knesset, marking the signing of the ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas that halted hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

The summit will be co-chaired by Trump and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, with heads of state and government of around 30 countries, including the United Kingdom, Pakistan, Turkey, Iraq, Indonesia, France, Australia, among others, also in attendance.

- Agencies