President holds special discussion on proposed wage increase for plantation workers

A discussion regarding the proposed wage increase for plantation workers was held this afternoon (13) at the Presidential Secretariat, under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, with the participation of representatives from plantation companies.

During the meeting, there was an in-depth discussion on the proposal to raise the daily wages of plantation workers in line with the recent budgetary increases granted to the public and private sectors, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

The President emphasized the need to ensure that plantation workers are paid a living wage, enabling them to improve their quality of life. He also engaged in discussions with plantation company representatives on the mechanism for implementing the proposed wage increase.

Representatives of the plantation companies briefed the President on the challenges currently faced by the plantation industry.

President Dissanayake also clarified the government’s policy on revitalizing the plantation sector and assured that maximum government support would be extended in this regard.

The plantation company representatives expressed their gratitude to the President for facilitating this discussion and also presented their views and proposals for the development of the sector, the PMD added.