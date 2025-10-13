Govt attaches great importance to relations with China: PM Harini

October 13, 2025   10:00 pm

Sri Lanka-China relations boast a long history and bilateral cooperation has yielded fruitful results, said Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Noting that the Sri Lankan government attaches great importance to relations with China, the Prime Minister said Sri Lanka is looking forward to strengthening exchanges with China at all levels, and deepening cooperation in fields such as investment, ports, infrastructure, agriculture, textile industry, poverty reduction, and digital economy.

She made these remarks during a meeting with Prime Minister of China Li Qiang.

The Prime Minister is currently in Beijing to attend the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women.

Meanwhile, noting that China and Sri Lanka enjoy a deep traditional friendship, Prime Minister Li said China is ready to work with Sri Lanka in deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, striving to build a China-Sri Lanka community with a shared future and delivering more benefits to the two peoples.

He said that China is willing to expand two-way trade and investment with Sri Lanka and enhance cooperation in fields such as green development, digital economy, modern agriculture, and marine economy in the joint pursuit of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Expressing China’s willingness to import more high-quality products from Sri Lanka, Li said the country will continue to encourage Chinese companies to invest in Sri Lanka.

