Final decision on electricity tariff revision to be announced tomorrow
October 13, 2025 10:27 pm
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced that the final decision regarding the revision of electricity tariffs will be made public tomorrow (14).
According to reports, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has proposed a 6.8% increase in electricity tariffs.
The CEB has stated that due to the failure of authorities to properly implement the cost-reflective pricing mechanism, an increase in electricity charges has become unavoidable.