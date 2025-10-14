Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm

Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm

October 14, 2025   05:40 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers may occur in Western and Southern provinces in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Northcentral provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

