Will electricity tariffs increase?

October 14, 2025   05:44 am

The final decision regarding the revision of electricity tariffs will be announced by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) today (14).

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has proposed a 6.8% increase in electricity tariffs.

The CEB has stated that due to the failure of authorities to properly implement the cost-reflective pricing mechanism, an increase in electricity charges has become unavoidable.

The PUCSL also held public consultations regarding the third electricity tariff revision for this year.

