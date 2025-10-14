Will electricity tariffs increase?

The final decision regarding the revision of electricity tariffs will be announced by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) today (14).

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has proposed a 6.8% increase in electricity tariffs.

The CEB has stated that due to the failure of authorities to properly implement the cost-reflective pricing mechanism, an increase in electricity charges has become unavoidable.

The PUCSL also held public consultations regarding the third electricity tariff revision for this year.