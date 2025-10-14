Will electricity tariffs increase?
October 14, 2025 05:44 am
The final decision regarding the revision of electricity tariffs will be announced by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) today (14).
The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has proposed a 6.8% increase in electricity tariffs.
The CEB has stated that due to the failure of authorities to properly implement the cost-reflective pricing mechanism, an increase in electricity charges has become unavoidable.
The PUCSL also held public consultations regarding the third electricity tariff revision for this year.