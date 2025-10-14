January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- President Trump lands in Egypt for peace summit
- President holds special discussion on proposed wage increase for plantation workers
- Madagascars president has left the country after Gen Z protests: Officials
- Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe to represent Sri Lanka at WTO Trade Policy Review in Geneva
- Landslide warnings issued for several areas in seven districts