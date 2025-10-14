IMF chief says world lacks ethical, regulatory base to manage rise of AI

IMF chief says world lacks ethical, regulatory base to manage rise of AI

October 14, 2025   06:48 am

Countries around the world lack the regulatory and ethical foundations needed to manage the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday (Oct 13), urging civil society groups to “ring the alarm bells.”

Speaking at the opening of the annual IMF and World Bank meetings, Georgieva warned that the AI revolution was unfolding unevenly, with advanced economies like the United States dominating the field, while developing nations risk being left behind.

“The IMF is quite worried that the gap between advanced economies and low-income countries on readiness for AI is growing,” she said. “It is making it harder and harder for developing countries to catch up.”

GROWING INEQUALITY IN AI READINESS

Georgieva noted that while some emerging markets such as China had developed AI capabilities, most developing countries lacked the digital infrastructure and skilled labor needed to harness its potential.

She said the IMF was advising countries to focus first on building strong digital foundations, including education and connectivity, before attempting to adopt AI technologies.

Last week, Georgieva cautioned that global financial markets were showing signs of “AI-driven exuberance” similar to the tech boom 25 years ago, warning that a sharp reversal in sentiment could hurt world growth, particularly in poorer economies.

LAGGING ON ETHICS AND REGULATION

The IMF has created an AI preparedness index that assesses national readiness in four key areas: infrastructure, labor and skills, innovation, and regulation and ethics.

“Where the world is falling shortest is on regulation and ethics,” Georgieva said. “The regulatory ethical foundation for AI for our future is still to come into place.”

She called on civil society to act as a watchdog to ensure AI development serves the public good.

“Ring the alarm bells in your countries that staying still is falling behind,” she said.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Health Minister elected chair of WHOs 78th South-East Asia Regional Committee session (English)

Health Minister elected chair of WHOs 78th South-East Asia Regional Committee session (English)

Health Minister elected chair of WHOs 78th South-East Asia Regional Committee session (English)

Police officer arrested over Mt. Lavinia court incident granted bail (English)

Police officer arrested over Mt. Lavinia court incident granted bail (English)

PM Harini reaffirms Sri Lankas commitment to advancing womens rights and equality (English)

PM Harini reaffirms Sri Lankas commitment to advancing womens rights and equality (English)

New Secretary appointed to Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply (English)

New Secretary appointed to Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Over Rs. 4 billion in unpaid assessment taxes within Colombo MC area - COPA reveals (English)

Over Rs. 4 billion in unpaid assessment taxes within Colombo MC area - COPA reveals (English)

Daily wage of plantation workers will be increased to Rs. 1,750 before year-end: President (English)

Daily wage of plantation workers will be increased to Rs. 1,750 before year-end: President (English)

Theatrics of anti-corruption will never alleviate poverty in Sri Lanka - Dilith (English)

Theatrics of anti-corruption will never alleviate poverty in Sri Lanka - Dilith (English)