Indian officials seize drugs worth Rs 500 million trafficked from Sri Lanka; Three held at Bengaluru Airport

October 14, 2025   07:02 am

Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) India have seized drugs worth around Rs. 500 million illegally transported from Colombo to Bengaluru.

Three persons, including a Sri Lankan national, have been arrested in relation to the incident, Indian media reported.

As per NCB officials, 45.4 kg of hydro cannabis and 6 kg of psilocybin mushrooms have been seized from their possession.

The operation was launched following specific information about hydroponic cannabis being transported from Thailand to Bengaluru. Based on this information on drug cartels, checking was intensified at the Bengaluru International Airport. On October 9, two persons who had landed at the airport from Colombo were arrested after seizure of 31.4 kg of hydro cannabis and 4 kg of psilocybin mushrooms from them. On the basis of the information shared by the detainees during interrogation, a Sri Lankan national, the handler who landed via Colombo-Bengaluru flight later was arrested with 14 kg of hydro cannabis and 2 kg of psilocybin mushrooms.

The accused had concealed the drugs in around 250 food tins and sealed the containers, NCB officials added.

- Agencies

