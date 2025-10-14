Foreign nationals eligible for free tourist visa must obtain ETA prior to arrival in Sri Lanka from Oct. 15

It has been made mandatory for all foreign nationals eligible for free tourist visa to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) prior to their arrival in the country.

The new regulation will come into effect from tomorrow (October 15).

Meanwhile, the United States of America has updated its travel advisory for Sri Lanka.

The U.S. Department of State has issued the updated advisory under Level 2, and it reportedly includes several new cautionary indicators.

The advisory urges travelers to exercise increased caution due to risks such as unrest, terrorism, and landmines, indicating that attention should be paid to potential instability in the country.