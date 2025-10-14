Ishara Sewwandi arrested in Nepal

Ishara Sewwandi arrested in Nepal

October 14, 2025   07:49 am

‘Ishara Sewwandi’, the fugitive female suspect wanted in connection with the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa,’ has reportedly been arrested in Nepal.

Four others have also been arrested during a joint operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Nepal Police.

The shooting took place on February 19 within the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court No. 05, where Ganemulla Sanjeewa was shot and killed.

The suspect, 25-year-old Pingpura Dewage Ishara Sewwandi, is believed to have assisted the gunman responsible for the shooting.

Since the day of the incident, she has been in hiding, and authorities had not been able to obtain reliable information regarding her whereabouts until recently.

