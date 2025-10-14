Special meeting today to expedite restoration of online government services affected across 8 departments

Special meeting today to expedite restoration of online government services affected across 8 departments

October 14, 2025   08:51 am

A special meeting with relevant officials is scheduled to be held today (14) to expedite the restoration of online government services that were disrupted, impacting approximately eight departments.

According to the Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy, the meeting is set to take place this morning.

The Information Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) announced yesterday that due to a disruption in the Lanka Government Cloud (LGC), several online services managed by various government organizations have been temporarily affected.

These include the Birth, Marriage, and Death (BMD) Certificate System of the Registrar General’s Department, the e-Revenue License System (eRL 2.0) of the Provincial Departments of Motor Traffic (except the Western Province), the Police Clearance System of the Department of Police, Country of Origin Certificate Issuance Online System of Department of Commerce and some of the websites including those of the Department of Meteorology, Registrar of Companies, and Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standards Board.

Engineers from the Information Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) and the service provider are actively working to restore the cloud services as quickly as possible, the ICTA noted.

Meanwhile, the Registrar General’s Department has announced that certificate copies could be obtained manually from the Divisional Secretariat that issued the original certificate.

All stakeholder organizations including the Department of Police have been duly notified of the progress of rectification.

While restoration of LGC services are being given highest priority, existing capacity and operational constraints are expected to be released through the ongoing execution of the next phase of LGC expansion which commenced in October 2025, the ICTA added.

The ICTA said it regrets the inconvenience caused to the general public and to institutions hosted on the LGC, and reiterated that all efforts are being expended to restore online services to their full capacity as soon as feasible.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Health Minister elected chair of WHOs 78th South-East Asia Regional Committee session (English)

Health Minister elected chair of WHOs 78th South-East Asia Regional Committee session (English)

Health Minister elected chair of WHOs 78th South-East Asia Regional Committee session (English)

Police officer arrested over Mt. Lavinia court incident granted bail (English)

Police officer arrested over Mt. Lavinia court incident granted bail (English)

PM Harini reaffirms Sri Lankas commitment to advancing womens rights and equality (English)

PM Harini reaffirms Sri Lankas commitment to advancing womens rights and equality (English)

New Secretary appointed to Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply (English)

New Secretary appointed to Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Over Rs. 4 billion in unpaid assessment taxes within Colombo MC area - COPA reveals (English)

Over Rs. 4 billion in unpaid assessment taxes within Colombo MC area - COPA reveals (English)

Daily wage of plantation workers will be increased to Rs. 1,750 before year-end: President (English)

Daily wage of plantation workers will be increased to Rs. 1,750 before year-end: President (English)

Theatrics of anti-corruption will never alleviate poverty in Sri Lanka - Dilith (English)

Theatrics of anti-corruption will never alleviate poverty in Sri Lanka - Dilith (English)