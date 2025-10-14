Over 62,000 tourists arrive in first 12 days of October

The number of tourists who arrived in the country in the first 12 days of October stood at 62,741, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has announced.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 18,299 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 29.2%. Furthermore, 5,417 persons from China, 4,874 from the United Kingdom, 3,804 from Germany and 2,954 Australian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of October.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,788,235 with the release of the latest figures for October. Among them, 292,633 individuals are from India, 166,767 from the UK, 125,035 from Russia, 110, 792 from Germany and 107,007 are from China, the SLTDA noted.

A total of 158,971 foreign nationals visited the country in September which was an increase of 30.2% in comparison to data from September 2024.