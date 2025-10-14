Local gold price hits another all-time high, price of 22-carat sovereign surges to Rs. 337,600

The price of a 22-carat gold sovereign in Sri Lanka has surpassed Rs. 330,000 for the first time today (14).

As of 10:30 a.m., the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Colombo Pettah market has risen to Rs. 337,600, up from Rs. 319,000 recorded yesterday.

The price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which stood at Rs. 345,000 yesterday, has now climbed to Rs. 365,000, according to traders at the Pettah market.