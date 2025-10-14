Constable involved in Mt. Lavinia court incident transferred to Piliyandala Police

The police constable involved in the incident with a lawyer at the Mount Lavinia Court premises has been transferred from the Mount Lavinia Police Station to the Piliyandala Police Station.

Acting Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Minura Senarath, stated that the transfer is effective from today (14).

The Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court yesterday (13) ordered the release on bail of the police constable, who had been remanded on charges of assaulting a lawyer within the Mount Lavinia Court premises.

It was alleged that the police constable assaulted the lawyer following an argument that occurred between the two at the court premises last Friday.