No change in electricity tariffs for next three months  PUCSL

October 14, 2025   11:10 am

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has decided not to amend the existing electricity tariffs for this quarter.

The announcement in this regard was made today (14) by the Chairman of the PUCSL, Prof. K. P. L. Chandralal during a media briefing held in Colombo.

The Chairman of the PUCSL noted that following public consultations and review of electricity calculation methodologies, a decision was taken not to increase tariffs for the next three months.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) previously proposed a 6.8% increase in electricity tariffs for the final quarter of 2025, according to the PUCSL.

Accordingly, the PUCSL decided to obtain public opinion on the proposed amendments.

