Ex-Navy Commander Nishantha Ulugetenne granted bail
October 14, 2025 11:35 am
The Kurunegala High Court has granted bail to former Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), Admiral (Retired) Nishantha Ulugetenne.
October 14, 2025 11:35 am
The Kurunegala High Court has granted bail to former Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), Admiral (Retired) Nishantha Ulugetenne.
NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.